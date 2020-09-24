Half Year 2020 SIG PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen Roland-William Francis - SIG plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. Welcome to the interim results for SIG for 2020. I'm delighted to be joined here this morning by Ian Ashton, our new group CFO. He brings great experience. He's a terrific addition to the team, and he's really hit the ground running.



Today, we're going to summarize the key events for the first half of 2020, recap the return to growth strategy. And then Ian is going to take us through a financial review of the first half as well as the outlook for the rest of the year. I will then update on latest trading and progress with our plans. And then we're going to open up for a Q&A session.



So the first half. As you would expect SIG has been around for a number of decades, it really showed its resilience in quite extraordinary times over the last few months. Our strong EU businesses remained open throughout and adapted to the COVID environment on a continuous basis. And the rapid reopening of the U.K. and Ireland from mid-May onwards, really acted to limit the financial damage that we'd expected from