Sep 21, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Sep 21, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ian Ashton

SIG plc - Group CFO & Executive Director

* Stephen Roland-William Francis

SIG plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our presentation of the '21 interims for SIG and an update on the progress of our strategy. I'm joined here this morning by Ian Ashton, our group CFO. Today, Ian is going to take us through a financial review, and then I'm going to flesh out the progress we've made with our return to growth strategy and finish by covering the outlook looking forward.



I'm delighted to confirm that today SIG is both a growing and a profitable business again. We've come a long way in the last 18 months. Today, SIG is a decentralized entrepreneurial business, and we're winning again. We're back in profit ahead of expectations. U.K. distribution is no longer