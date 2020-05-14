May 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ROCKWOOL report on the first quarter of 2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Birgersson; and CFO, Kim Junge Andersen. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the presentation over to your host. Please begin.
Kim Junge Andersen - ROCKWOOL International A/S-Senior VP&CFO
Hello. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the conference call regarding ROCKWOOL International's results for the first quarter 2020. My name is Kim Junge Andersen, I'm the CFO of [ROCKWOOL International]. And as the presenter said, I'm here with our CEO, Jens Birgersson. Jens will, as usual, go through the presentation and then there's time afterwards for questions.
Before I hand over the word to Jens, I would like to notice the Slide 2 regarding the forward-looking statement. Please be aware that this presentation contains uncertainties.
Now we can go to the Slide 3 and the presentation. I give over the word to
Q1 2020 Rockwool International A/S Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...