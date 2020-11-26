Nov 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ROCKWOOL Report on the First 9 Months of 2020. Today, I am pleased to present, CEO, Jens Birgersson; CFO, Kim Junge Andersen; and IR, Thomas Harder.
(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the presentation over to your host. Please begin your meeting.
Thomas Harder - ROCKWOOL International A/S-Director of Group Treasury&IR
Thank you. Welcome to the conference call regarding ROCKWOOL International's results for the first 9 months of 2020. My name is Thomas Harder, I'm Director of Group Treasury and Investor Relations of ROCKWOOL International. I am here together with the CEO, Jens Birgersson; and CFO, Kim Junge Andersen.
First, Jens Birgersson will go through our presentation and give you an update on the results for the first 9 months and the third quarter of 2020. Afterwards, we will be ready to answer all your good questions.
Q3 2020 Rockwool International A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...