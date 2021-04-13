Raisio Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 13, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Pekka Kuusniemi - Raisio plc - CEO & President



Dear shareholders, dear participants, year 2020 was very exceptional, as we all know. However, we, at Raisio Group, survived and not only survived, we performed well. The big swings in consumer demand, especially during March, April last year, they were, as said, very exceptional. However, we did our part of our business extremely well. And thanks to our great, flexible and committed organization, we were really able to perform well during these external months at the start of COVID-19 times.



Also, the big swings in our foreign currencies, they caused some headache for us. But, however, we survived with that part as well greatly. I would also already, at this point, address my warmest thanks to entire Raisio Group organization of their great commitment during this very difficult year 2020.



One of our major and main markets, United Kingdom, had, let's say, difficult political times since summer 2016 after the Brexit vote and there were a lot of uncertainties in the air until Christmas Eve last year. When fortunately, the European Union