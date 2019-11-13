Ratos AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonas WistrÃ¶m - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Okay. So let's start with Ratos at a glance, how it looks right now or how it looked at the 30th of September. So we're 12,300 people in the group. We have a turnover of SEK 36 billion and EBITA on SEK 1.6 billion. That goes for the companies.



If we then look at our shareholding in these companies, we end up to the numbers with this -- which is within parenthesis. We have a 2% margin in Construction & Services and 6% EBITA margin in the other business areas.



If we take a deeper look into the Q3 rolling 12 months results, this slide shows a lot, it shows the main contributors. Aibel is such one, and I'm not going to take -- Mads is going to present later on why it is this way. But I can tell you, he's a great CEO. He can't say that himself, I think, but he is. Then we have airteam, which has a decent profitability and is growing in Denmark, challenges in Sweden. We have HENT, who has a negative result due to bad operations in a few projects that hit the Q2 and Q4