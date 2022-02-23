Ratos AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB(publ)-Head of Communications&Sustainability



So a warm welcome to Ratos Digital Capital Markets Day 2022. We are sending this digital event from the city center of Stockholm, but hence, the COVID restrictions were lifted just the other day, we also have the honor of hosting some guests live also here in the studio, so most welcome to you as well, of course.



My name is Josefine Uppling, and I'm the Head of Sustainability and Communication at Ratos, and I will also be your host today. We have a really full agenda. And we can't wait to share a deeper understanding on what's going on in Ratos and our companies with you.



Today, we will talk about the fact that our turnaround is completed. We will show you that we are ahead of plan in terms of reaching our financial goals and targets for 2025, and we will give you some insights in how we are positioned towards ongoing megatrends and the ongoing green industrial revolution.



Before we start, I will really encourage you to ask us questions. We will ask