Nov 19, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Liberty Media Investor Day. Before we begin, please note that in case of a technical difficulty, we recommend that you first refresh your computer browser.



If this does not resolve the issue being experienced, our technical support team is standing by to help. You can reach them at any time by calling (773) 645-4877. Again, that number is (773) 645-4877. Now please sit back and relax as our program is about to begin.



(presentation)



Gregory B. Maffei - Liberty Media Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. Welcome to the Liberty Investor meeting. I'm here at the Time Center. Where are you? Since we're virtual, I'm going to lose the jacket.



We've split the agenda over 2 days. Today, we'll cover Liberty Media and Liberty TripAdvisor, and we'll end with Q&A with Greg and John. Q&A questions had to be submitted by last Friday. So we're all set.



As you can see from our cold open, we're taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting our previous skips. Stay tuned as we've got highlights