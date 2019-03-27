Full Year 2018 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from London. Welcome to the RHI Magnesita 2018 full year numbers presentation.



My pleasure is to have Eduardo next to me, although with a tear in my eye, and I say that from the -- from my heart. And at the same time, we have Ian Botha, our new CFO, in the room. Although, he only starts with us April 1, so he is just an observer for now. But Ian, great to have you.



We are very proud to present you the 2018 results, the first true, real results of RHI Magnesita, the company we have built over the last 18 months. And we're proud about what we achieved in 2018. I trust that you could see the numbers already, so let me jump in. It has been a year of really significant progress for RHI Magnesita. One year ago, we couldn't imagine that the integration was going to go as well as it did. We have been very successful at this merger process. And we have built one team. It feels like the company has been together for many, many years. We have -- we are building one culture which is truly being lived