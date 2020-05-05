Q1 2020 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, from Vienna. Our offices have reopened in Austria on Monday, yesterday. So we're in the second day in the office, still not with full staff, but with alternating staffing in the office to be careful that we don't create a second wave here from the RHI Magnesita office. But we're also confident that we have this really well under control. We are very happy that, at least from a personal perspective, there's a little bit of an element of normalcy coming back into our lives. On the business side, I think this will take much longer for normalcy to come back. But let me give -- try to give you some light on this from our perspective with our Q1 update.