Half Year 2021 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Stefan, please go ahead.



Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, from Vienna. Happy to engage with you to report what happened in RHI Magnesita and in our markets in this first half year. I'm sitting here with Ian Botha, our CFO. And our Head of Investor Relations and his team, Chris Bucknall is here as well to answer all your questions today and over the course, of course, over the next few days.



Let me jump right into the results. And let's take a look at the health and safety situation worldwide. The COVID pandemic is not over. You will see it in the numbers and in our business. The aftermath of all the lockdowns is keeping us very, very busy and requires a lot of attention. But most importantly, the health situation in all of RHI Magnesita's plants all around the world has been managed very, very well. We still have some issues in Brazil and now to a lesser extent also in India, but it is under control. We're working very well together with local governments. Most of our