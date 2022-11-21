Nov 21, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to this extraordinary RHI Magnesita update call. We're very happy to announce today the signing of the acquisition of Dalmia Bharat Refractories, which is one of the leading refractory companies in India. The acquisition is very highly complementary to our footprint in India. We have been talking to our friends at Dalmia for quite some time. It gives us much greater access to the industrial business, especially the cement sector in India where we were very much underrepresented until now. And maybe even more importantly, it gives us a real well-balanced production network in this fast-growing market where transportation cost is still a very big consideration. So with the