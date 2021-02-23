Feb 23, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 23, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Quinton Hildebrand
Ridley Corporation Limited - Executive Director
* Alan Boyd
Ridley Corporation Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Paul Jensz
PAC Partners - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ridley Corporation Limited FY21 first-half results presentation. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Quinton Hildebrand, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Quinton Hildebrand - Ridley Corporation Limited - Executive Director
Thank you, Melanie. And good morning to everybody. I'm joined this morning by Alan Boyd, Chief Financial Officer; and Amy Alston, Company Secretary. For those of you who have not yet seen the ASX release today, after almost 12 years at Ridley, Alan has decided to start planning his retirement
Half Year 2021 Ridley Corporation Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 23, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...