Full Year 2021 Ridley Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Quinton Hildebrand - Ridley Corporation Limited - Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you to everyone for joining us. With me this morning I have, Alan Boyd, Ridley's CFO. Alan will be delivering his 12th and final set of Ridley annual financial results before he goes on retirement. And also, joining me is Richard Betts, who joined Ridley at the start of this month and will assume the CFO responsibilities from tomorrow.



The results presentation that we will be taking you through today was loaded up on the ASX website this morning, and I'm going to start with slide 2 the FY21 highlights. I'm pleased to report that this is the strongest financial performance in over a decade for Ridley, our first full year following the extensive business reset that took place in FY20. Not only has the business demonstrated its resilience to the impacts of COVID and maintained its focus on safety, but it's also improved on all financial metrics.



The EBITDA before significant items, which is our key performance measure, was $69 million, which is up 16% on the prior year. Our focus on cash management