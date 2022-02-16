Half Year 2022 Ridley Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Quinton Hildebrand - Ridley Corporation Limited - Executive Director



Thank you, Melanie, and good morning to everybody. I'm joined this morning by Alan Boyd, Chief Financial Officer, and Amy Alston, Company Secretary. For those of you who have not yet seen the ASX release today, after almost 12 years at Ridley, Alan has decided to start planning his retirement, and he afforded [us] the extended period so that we can go through the process of appointing the next CFO of Ridley. And this has given us the capability to make sure we have an orderly transition. In the meantime, Alan remains fully engaged as CFO of Ridley and is heavily vested in the results that we'll be presenting today.



As the first step in this transition, today, the Board has announced that Amy Alston will take on the role of Company Secretary in addition to her role as General Counsel. Amy has previously held the role of General Counsel and Corporate Affairs Director, which included Company Secretary at Murray Goulburn Co-operative, and she's had previous senior roles at DataBank, Singtel, Optus, MinterEllison, and so she is well