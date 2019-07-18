Half Year 2019 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the call on the half year results 2019 of Rieter. I will walk you through the presentation now together with Kurt Ledermann, who is sitting next to me. He will take over when it comes to the numbers, I will get started by the key messages. You have this on the first page of the presentation.



Order intake in the first half of 2019, CHF 378.3 million. This is more than what we had -- significantly more than what we had in Q4 '18. To remind you of that, we had CHF 120 million in Q4 '18, and the average of Q1 and Q2 now is at CHF 190 million, but still it's far away from what we need to generate sales of CHF 1 billion.



The sales came out