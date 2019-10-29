Q3 2019 Rieter Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for being with us this morning for the investors update after 9 months. I'll jump into the key messages right away on Page 2 of the presentation. The order intake in the first 9 months was at a level of CHF 525 million, impacted by a low third quarter where we only booked an order intake of CHF 146 million. The order intake for the big project from Egypt, we will book in October -- or we have already booked in October, it's an order of CHF 165 million, which we received. I guess it's the largest single order Rieter ever booked and it will, obviously, impact the fourth quarter order intake very positively.



The market situation remains challenging. The