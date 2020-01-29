Full Year 2019 Rieter Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much, Alice. Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for being with us this morning. I have Relindis Wieser here with me, our Head, Group Communications; and Kurt Ledermann, our CFO. And Kurt and myself will walk you through the presentation on Rieter's 2019 sales and orders.



I'm on Page 2 now of the presentation, the key messages. As expected, sales were quite low last year. We booked CHF 760 million. Despite that, our EBIT margin will be around 11%, and our net profit around 7%. This is due to the nonrecurring profit contribution from the sale of the piece of land in Ingolstadt. We reported -- we gave you a report on