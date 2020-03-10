Full Year 2019 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, to this unusual [BMCAR] 2019. Yesterday, we decided to modify the format of the conference and to have a conference call only and no in-person meeting. We are all aware of the reason for this change. I thank you very much for your understanding and for having dialed in this morning.



Let me guide you through the key messages on Page 3 before I hand over to Kurt for the financials. 2019 was a year of contrast for Rieter. On the one hand, we had a low demand for new machines in the first 3 quarters, resulting in sales of CHF 760 million, which is 29% less than in the previous year