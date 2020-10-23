Oct 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you so much, Stuart. Good morning, and welcome to our Q3 investor update. I will walk you through the slides with the cornerstones of the update now, and then Kurt Ledermann and myself will be happy to answer your questions.



On Page 2, I have the key messages. As always, we had in the third quarter, a significant recovery in order intake compared to the second quarter. You saw the numbers, Q3, CHF 174 million versus Q2 EUR 45 million, really a depressed order intake in Q2 due to the COVID pandemic. The order intake after 9 months is with CHF 425 million, not high, it's relatively low. But it is driven by the second quarter, obviously. In half year one, we booked, as you might remember, CHF 250 million of order intake.



The COVID crisis management is in place. I can say it works