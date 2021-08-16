Aug 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much, Sandra. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's call in which we will update you on a very important step for Rieter. We will talk about the acquisition of 3 businesses from Saurer.



You are familiar with the fact that Saurer has been a strong competitor of Rieter for many years. In June, 2 German Saurer companies filed for insolvency, and Rieter and Saurer have been able to structure a transaction, a transaction which we published this morning. As a result, insolvency proceedings in Germany will be stopped and 3 businesses will be transferred from Saurer to Rieter.



I guess you have done the numbers already. By this acquisition, we expect Rieter to grow by more than 25% in sales and profits.