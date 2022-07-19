Half Year 2022 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being with us this morning for the presentation of Reiter's half year results. I jump right away on Page 2, where we have summarized the key messages. In the first half of '22 Rieter booked an order intake of almost CHF 870 million, and we have an order backlog of more than CHF 2.1 billion.



Sales, we booked CHF 620.6 million sales. Sales could have been significantly higher. We will talk about that today because we had pre-produced deliveries in the 3-digit million range, which we needed to postpone until the second half of '22. EBIT came out at a loss of CHF 10.2 million and the net result of minus CHF 25.2 million.



And the 3 major reasons are significant