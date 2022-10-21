Q3 2022 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for being with us this morning. Kurt Ledermann, our CFO and myself, will walk you through Rieter's trading update. And I jump right to Page 2, which shows the key messages of the updates, which we published this morning.



First line, sales of almost CHF 370 million in the third quarter. Year-to-date, we stand at roughly CHF 990 million. So you see that in Q3, we generated significantly more sales than in Q1 and Q2. Our order intake in the fourth -- in third quarter was CHF 226 million. And year-to-date, we stand at roughly CHF 1.1 billion. We are back to normal levels. Order backlog around CHF 2 billion, still as of September 30, a very high level. And the