Rieter Holding AG Investor Update 2023 Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

(Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Thomas Oetterli, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Oetterli - Rieter Holding Ltd. - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Also, a warm welcome from my side. First, let's have a look at the environment we are all in. The turbulences in the world have continued. Geopolitical challenges, inflation, high interest rates have kept uncertainty high regarding the economics in the near future. As a consequence, textile demand is still on a low level, resulting in respective low order intake.



Second, the team has continued to work on the strategic front and executed well on our performance program next level to prepare for a tough year 2024 with lower sales levels than what we have experienced in 2022 and 2023. We cannot change the market, but we can change the attitude with which we act in such a market to satisfy the