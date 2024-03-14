Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH), a company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Michael Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 32,759 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 34 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe. On the valuation front, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc shares were trading at $47.18 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.225 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.95, which is below the industry median of 22.74 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $47.18 and the GuruFocus Value of $37.60, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

