CEO M Ball of Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) has sold 11,103 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $53.46 per share, resulting in a total value of $593,809.38.

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services aimed at improving the performance and extending the life of wood, wood-related, and carbon products. Koppers serves a variety of markets including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.

Over the past year, M Ball has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 52,372 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Koppers Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 22 insider sells. This trend can provide an indication of the insider sentiment towards the stock's potential performance.

As of the date of the insider's recent sell, Koppers Holdings Inc had a market cap of $1.118 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 12.82, which is below the industry median of 21.845 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), suggests that Koppers Holdings Inc is significantly overvalued. With a trading price of $53.46 and a GF Value of $38.35, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.39.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sell by CEO M Ball may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.