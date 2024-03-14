Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF), a global leader in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products, has reported an insider selling event. Mary Bohn, the President of Titleist Golf Balls, a branch of Acushnet Holdings Corp, sold 36,294 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Mary Bohn’s transaction involved the disposal of shares at a market price of $65.34, resulting in a total sale amount that can be calculated based on the number of shares sold. This insider sale has contributed to the insider transaction history of Acushnet Holdings Corp, which, over the past year, has seen no insider purchases but a total of 9 insider sales. The insider's trading activities over the past year have included the sale of 66,294 shares in total and no recorded purchases. This pattern of activity provides an insight into insider sentiment, with a clear inclination towards selling rather than buying shares in the company. The market capitalization of Acushnet Holdings Corp stands at $4.095 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 21.94, which is above both the industry median of 20.555 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company itself. This indicates that the company's shares are trading at a higher multiple of earnings compared to the broader industry and its own historical trading range. Regarding the stock's valuation, with a share price of $65.34 and a GuruFocus Value of $58.89, Acushnet Holdings Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This ratio suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued when considering the intrinsic value estimate as per GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Mary Bohn adds to the data points that investors may consider when evaluating their investment decisions in Acushnet Holdings Corp. It is important for investors to review such insider transactions alongside other financial and market information to form a comprehensive view of the company's prospects.

