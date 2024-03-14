Charles Lyon, President and CEO of a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), has sold 19,993 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $68.66 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $1,372,877.38.

StoneX Group Inc is a financial services organization that provides a diversified set of services and products in a wide range of industries, including execution, risk management, advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Over the past year, Charles Lyon has sold a total of 49,204 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 18 insider sells for StoneX Group Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of StoneX Group Inc were trading at $68.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.147 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.49, which is below both the industry median of 18.425 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, indicating that StoneX Group Inc is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $66.93. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

