Director Stephen Mayo has sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction took place on March 5, 2024, and was reported in compliance with SEC regulations. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company's primary focus is on rapidly advancing treatments for rare, infectious, and other diseases. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a total of 3,135 shares sold and has not purchased any shares of the company. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider activity at the company. The insider transaction history for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shows a balance between insider buys and sells over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded. On the valuation front, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc were trading at $122.96 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company currently holds a market cap of $11.294 billion. With the stock price at $122.96 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $149.18, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

