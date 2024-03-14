Director Thomas Krummel has sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing dated 2024-03-04. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $48.53 per share, which places the total value of the shares sold at approximately $970,600. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company's proprietary technology is designed to enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from debilitating urological conditions. Over the past year, the insider, Thomas Krummel, has engaged in the sale of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of insider activities at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, which has seen a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp stands at $2.406 billion, based on the stock's trading price on the day of the insider's transaction. For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the official SEC website and review the filed documents.

