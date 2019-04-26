Full Year 2018 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Volker Walprecht - R. STAHL AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board
Volker Walprecht speaking. Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the telephone conference of R. STAHL AG for the fiscal year 2018. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that our Head of Investor Relation, Dr. Thomas Kornek, has left the company to take on new challenges. We would like to thank him for the good cooperation and wish him much success and all the best for his professional and personal future.
May I now hand over to Dr. Mathias Hallmann, who will start with this conference and will hand over after the summary to me. Dr. Hallmann, the floor is yours.
Mathias Hallmann - R. STAHL AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me start with a quick summary of 2018. I think after a very difficult and disappointing 2017, we successfully started to turn around the business in 2018, and I really say started. The basis for this was
