Q2 2019 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Kornek - R. STAHL AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Barbara. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Investors and Analysts Conference Call of R. STAHL on the occasion about today's Q2 2019 Earnings Release. My name is Thomas Kornek, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications here at R. STAHL. I am happy here to have with me today Dr. Mathias Hallmann, our group CEO, who will lead you through our presentation today. The slide deck is also available under the Investor Relations section of our website, www.r-stahl.com. Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the beginning of the slide deck. Let me now hand the call over to Dr. Hallmann.



Mathias Hallmann - R. STAHL AG - Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO & Interim CFO



Thank you. Dr. Kornek, and also a warm welcome from my side. I'd like to point out or I'd like to point your attention to today's agenda on Slide #3 of the slide deck. I will start my