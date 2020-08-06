Q2 2020 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Kornek - R. STAHL AG - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome from my side. It's a pleasure to have with me today JÃ¼rgen Linhard, our group CFO, who will lead you through our presentation in a minute. The slide deck is also available under the Investor Relations section of our website, www.r-stahl.com.



Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the beginning of the slide deck.



And with this, I hand the call right over to Mr. Linhard.



JÃ¼rgen Linhard - R. STAHL AG - Member of Executive Board & CFO



Thank you for the introduction. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I welcome you to today's conference call, where we talk about the Q2 2020 result of the STAHL Group.



I want to start with the agenda at Slide #3. So first of all, I will give you a summary about the most important statements. Then we will dive a little deeper in the financials, Q2 2020. And last but not least, I