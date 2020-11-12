Q3 2020 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Thomas Kornek - R. STAHL AG - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thomas Kornek - R. STAHL AG - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications

Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome also from my side.



And with this, let me hand the call over to Dr. Hallmann.



Mathias Hallmann - R. STAHL AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our analyst and investors conference call today.



Let us directly switch to the summary of this call on Page 4. Actually, we are still managing tough times. Our sales are flat quarter-on-quarter on a level of around EUR 60 million. Nevertheless, we are EUR 12 million or 16.4% down in comparison to the quarter -- third quarter 2019. We