Q3 2021 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this Q3 2021 call. Overall, we saw reasonably good quarter with sales and earnings up against last year. But what we also see and we will point out that a little bit more in detail is that, towards the end of the year procurement risk and cost increases are accelerating, and we expect further headwind for the business from that in the coming months.

