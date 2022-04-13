Q4 2021 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Judith SchÃ¤uble - R. STAHL AG - Executive Officer of IR & Corporate Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, a welcome also from my side. I would like to give you a very brief introduction on myself. My name is Judith SchÃ¤uble, and I have been with R. STAHL for several years. Some of you might remember that I used to be in Investor Relations up until 2012. After some years of experience in HR, I have been back in Investor Relations since 2 years. At first, I supported Thomas Kornek, and since he has left the company at the end of last year, I will be your contact with regards to all Investor Relations matters. I'm looking forward to hearing from you.



And now I pass on to Dr. Mathias Hallmann, our Group's CEO, who will walk you through a presentation in a minute. The slide deck is also available under the Investor Relations section of our website, www.r-stahl.com. Before we begin, allow me to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the beginning of the slide deck. And now, I hand the