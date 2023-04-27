Q4 2022 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Please be aware of our disclaimer statement, which you find at the beginning of the slide deck. And now I'll pass on to Dr. Mathias Hallmann, our group's CEO, who will walk you through the presentation.



Mathias Hallmann - R. STAHL AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to our investors and analyst call, also from my side. We start with the highlights of 2022. Overall, we confirm our preliminary numbers we already published in February this year. Our order intake jumped 20% to a level of EUR 313.5 million. Our sales improved year-on-year 10.6% to a level of EUR 274.3 million. And we saw an EBITDA pre increase