Full Year 2023 Capita PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Adolfo Hernandez - Capita plc - CEO



Thanks, [Helen]. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for being here today and a -- it's a bit of an anticipated afternoon with a budget. So I do appreciate everybody taking the time to join me and our CFO, Tim Weller, who you all know well.



I'm the new CEO of the company. I have been in the business for seven weeks. Sometimes, the seven weeks seemed a little bit longer than just seven weeks. But it's really, really good to be here. Today, we have to cover the FY23 results. We are going to cover with you what worked well, where we make