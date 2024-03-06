Q4 2023 European Wax Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

On the call today are David Willis, Chief Executive Officer; and Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrea Wasserman, Chief Commercial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stacie for opening remarks. You may begin.



Stacie Shirley - European Wax Center Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and welcome to European Wax Center's fourth quarter fiscal '23 earnings call. For today's call, David will begin with a brief review of our fourth quarter and full year performance and discuss our priorities for fiscal 2024. And I will provide additional details regarding our fiscal 2023 financial performance and our fiscal 2024 outlook. Following the prepared remarks, we will be available to take questions.



Stacie Shirley - European Wax Center Inc - Chief Financial Officer