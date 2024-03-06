Q4 2023 NewtekOne Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

welcome to the NewtekOne Inc., fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call.



Barry Sloane - NewtekOne, Inc. - President, Chairman, CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call where we're pleased to report our results to you this morning. My name is Barry Sloane, CEO and President and Founder of Newtek Warner, Inc. Joining me today on the call for presentation purposes as Scott Price, our Chief Financial Officer of Newtek Bank, National Association, and Newtek Inc.



In addition, we also have Nick Young, President and CEO of Newtek Bank N.A.; and Nick Leger, EVP and Chief Accounting Officer for NewtekOne Inc. I'd like to draw your attention to the front slide number one, which is our fourth quarter reporting as a financial