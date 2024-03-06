Q4 2023 Nexxen International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our first official earnings call as Nexxen. During today's call, we will discuss our financial and operating results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2023, as well as our forward-looking guidance.



This morning we issued a press release which you can access on our updated IR website at investors.nexxen.com. Please note all financial results you hear on today's call for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2023, as well as the 3 months ended December 31, 2022 reflect the combined financial performance of Nexxen and Amobee, while results for