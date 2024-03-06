Q4 2023 EVgo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Heather Davis - EVgo Inc - VP of IR



Good morning and welcome to EVgo's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. My name is Heather Davis, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo. Joining me on today's call are Badar Khan, EVgo's Chief Executive Officer; and Olga Shevorenkova, EVgo's Chief Financial Officer. Today, we will be discussing EVgo's Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results, an outlook for 2024, followed by a Q&A session.



Today's call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, investors.evgo.com. The call will be archived and available there along with the company's earnings release and investor presentation after the conclusion of this call