Q4 2023 Curaleaf Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Camilo Lyon - Curaleaf Holdings Inc - Chief Investment Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Curaleaf Holdings' fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. Today we're joined by Executive Chairman, Boris Jordan; Chief Executive Officer, Matt Darin, and Chief Financial Officer, Ed Kremer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts and assumptions, including the successful integration of acquisitions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements on certain