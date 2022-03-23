RWS Holdings PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 23, 2022 / NTS GMT

Language has always been at the heart of RWS. We have a deep rooted heritage in translation, which began over 60 years ago in 1958, when MH Randall and partners established the company, focusing on chemical patent translations.



In 1961, Wilcott & Co. were established specializing in patent searches. Two decades later the companies merged to become RWS, the Randall Wilcox services group. In 1984, Trados is founded, one of the first computer-assisted translation tools.



In 1992, RWS were the first company in the translation industry to achieve ISO 9001 certification. That same year the translation software company, SDL was founded. In 1995, 3I and Andrew Brode acquire RWS. In 1996, Tridion was founded, one of the very first content management systems. Strong growth at SDL sees it go public on the LSE in 1999.



In 2002, Language Weaver was founded as a spin out company from the University of Southern California, a pioneer in cutting-edge machine translation technology. And in 2003, RWS Holdings PLC was listed