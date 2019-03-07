Q4 2018 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

William P. Quinn - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & Corporate Development and CFO



Thank you. Thank you all for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; Par Hyare, Vice President, Global Oncology Operations; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations.



Dayton will review recent corporate events, and I will provide a brief overview of fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results. We will then open the call for questions, for which Judy, Par and Deepali will also be available.



Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that