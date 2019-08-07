Q2 2019 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. The floor is yours, sir.



William P. Quinn - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & Corporate Development and CFO



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President, Research and Development; Par Hyare, Senior Vice President, Commercial; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations. Dayton will review recent corporate events. Judy will provide more details on the vecabrutinib program, and I will provide a brief financial overview of second quarter 2019. We will then open the call for questions, for which we will all be available. Before we begin, let me remind you that during today