Q3 2019 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q3 2019 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.



William P. Quinn - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & Corporate Development and CFO



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President, Research and Development; Par Hyare, Senior Vice President, Commercial; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations.



Dayton will review recent corporate events, Judy will provide more details on the vecabrutinib program, and I will provide a brief financial overview of the third quarter of 2019. We will then open the call for questions for which we will all be available.



Before we