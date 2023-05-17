May 17, 2023 / 08:05PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



I'm (inaudible) one of the biotech equity research analyst here at RBC Capital Markets, and we're pleased to have Viracta Therapeutics with us today. Joining us is Mark Rothera, President and CEO; and Dan Chevallard, COO and CFO. Thank you both for joining us.



Mark Rothera - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Thank you.



Unidentified Analyst



Maybe just to get started for those who are not as familiar with Viracta, can you just provide us with a brief introduction of the company?



Mark Rothera - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Sure. So Viracta was formed in 2015 and became a public company in 2021 and its mission is to bring to the world medicines for virus-associated cancers. And its lead program is called Nana-val. It's an all-oral combination of nanatinostat, which is a viral inducer, and valganciclovir, which kills EBV-associated cancer cells.



So within that mission, viral associated cancers, we are looking to address an important area of unmet need, which is