Jun 07, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Shreya Chowdhry - Jefferies - Analyst



I think we're good. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Shreya Chowdhry from the Jefferies investment banking team, and it's my great pleasure to introduce to you today, the CEO and President of Viracta Therapeutics, Mark Rothera.



Mark Rothera - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Good afternoon, and thank you very much to Jefferies for the invitation to speak at the conference today. Viracta was founded in 2015, and it's been a public company since 2021. And our mission is to treat and prevent virus-associated cancer. During the course of the presentation, I may make some forward-looking statements.



So, really for today's presentation, my focus is going to be on Nana-val, which is our lead clinical stage program, which is focused on treating EBV-associated cancers, Epstein-Barr virus associated cancers. And this lead program, Nana-val, is an all-oral combination of nanatinostat, which is an HDAC inhibitor that is being used in this purpose