Viracta Therapeutics Inc To Host R&D Day Transcript

Oct 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Mark Andrew Rothera - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Welcome to Viracta's R&D Day, both to everyone here in the room in New York, but also to those joining us remote. Viracta, for some of you who may not know Viracta so well, we were founded in 2015, and our mission is to treat and prevent virus-associated cancers. And you'll see that today, our focus is going to be on our lead program, Nana-val, which is an all-oral combination of nanatinostat and valganciclovir, and we will hear more about that in a minute.



So for those of you who don't know me, my name is Mark Rothera. I've been 33 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. I have been CEO of Viracta for the last year. And really during my career, I've been fortunate to help build and lead the build of 6 previous biotech companies and now Viracta the 7th. And in that journey, my primary purpose has been to bring to the world's meaningful medicines for rare and specialized diseases. And that's why I joined Viracta because I think that Nana-val represents a medicine at the intersection of oncology and rare disease.